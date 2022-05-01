Sunday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Marcus Semien and Ron Washington were both in a dark place in 2015, and like a wacky 80’s buddy comedy they came together to help each other out.

Zach Reks was called up Saturday, immediately placed in the Rangers’ lineup, and then collected his first Major League hit.

Reks took the place of Spencer Howard, who had been optioned to AAA, and was acquired last year from the Dodgers for cash considerations.

Jack Leiter gave up his first professional homer as his last two starts have been on a downward trajectory from his hot start.

Dane Dunning came out of the gate hot last night, striking out five of the first six batters he faced.

“The Dane Dunning show” is how Chris Woodward referred to last night’s win over the reigning world champs.