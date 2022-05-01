Heim activated, Allard optioned

Jonah Heim has been activated from the paternity list, the Texas Rangers announced today. To make room for Heim on the active roster, the Rangers optioned pitcher Kolby Allard to AAA Round Rock.

Allard going down today is a bit of a surprise, as Sam Huff, who was called up on Thursday to be the backup catcher while Heim was on the paternity list, was expected to be sent back down. But Allard was apparently going down to Round Rock anyway, when rosters drop from 28 to 26 players on May 2. Sending him now gives the Rangers an extra bat for today’s game, as well as giving the Rangers the flexibility to recall Allard in ten days, rather than the fifteen days that would be necessary if he were sent down tomorrow.

The Rangers are expected to send two down players after today’s game, rather than waiting for tomorrow, when rosters officially have to drop back down to 26. The Rangers have 15 position players and 13 pitchers currently, and so two position players — presumably Huff and someone else — will likely be dropped to get to 26. Teams can carry up to 14 pitchers through May 30, so another position player could go down when Jon Gray is activated this coming week.