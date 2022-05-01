Minor league update for 5/1/22

Winston Santos threw a strong 5.2 innings for Down East, allowing no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five. Teodoro Ortega followed him with two runs allowed in 1.2 IP, with three Ks and two walks. Destin Dotson allow a pair of runs on two home runs, striking out four. Michael Brewer allowed a pair of runs — one of which was the Zombie Runner — in one inning, striking out one. Its the first runs allowed this season for both Dotson and Brewer.

Tucker Mitchell had a hit and two walks. Maximo Acosta had a double and a homer. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

T.K. Roby allowed six runs in four innings of work for Hickory, walking four and striking out four. Marc Church gave up a pair of solo home runs in an inning of work, striking out two.

Chris Seise homered. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits. Trevor Hauver and Angel Aponte walked and singled. Evan Carter and Keyber Rodriguez each had hits.

Cole Ragans started for Frisco. Ragans went 5.1 IP, allowing three runs on eight hits (including a home run) and two walks, striking out five. Chase Lee struck out two in a scoreless inning. Fernery Ozuna allowed two runs in an inning.

Blaine Crim was 2 for 3 with a homer. Dustin Harris had a single and a double. Justin Foscue had two walks and a doubele. David Garcia had a hit.

Cole Winn was back on the mound for Round Rock after leaving his previous start after taking a line drive off his foot. Winn had command issues, walking six batters in five innings while allowing two hits and four runs. Winn struck out two. Josh Sborz threw 1.2 innings, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk, striking out one. Nick Snyder walked two and allowed a hit in 0.1 IP, but didn’t allow any runs.

Leody Taveras had a hit and two walks. Bubba Thompson had two hits. Josh Smith had a walk. Davis Wendzel had two walks.

