8-14 - Rangers say smell ya later April with 7-3 win over Atlanta to open May

The Texas Rangers scored a hearty seven runs while the Atlanta Braves managed just three runs.

Apparently the Rangers are a different team when they slip on uniforms that harken back to their halcyon days. After throwing back to 1972 and grabbing a win last night, Texas put on their powder blues for the first time this season and bested the Braves with one of the season’s lone easy victories thus far.

Starter Taylor Hearn was the winning pitcher today as he went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six. The bullpen shut the door for four innings with just two hits and a sac fly run between a trio of Matt Moore, John King, and Matt Bush.

The victory gave the Rangers a series win and one that ushers in May with more hope than April provided as Texas took down the champs.

Player of the Game: The Rangers reached base a whole heck of a lot today (11 hits, 6 BBs) but they had trouble busting the game open as they went 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Luckily for Texas, one of those two hits was a bases-clearing 3-RBI triple from Adolis Garcia that provided the big hit that allowed them to coast to victory.

Overall El Bombi went 3-for-5 with a run scored, four RBIs, and a stolen base.

Up Next: The Rangers have a day off on Monday before opening up two-game set in Philadelphia beginning on Tuesday evening.