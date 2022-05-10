Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about Brock Burke’s stellar effort out of the bullpen thus far this season for the Texas Rangers.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter notes that the Rangers’ bench has been productive when often it has been an afterthought.

The good performances from tonight’s starter Martin Perez has been designated the team’s most surprising development through the season’s first month by Landry and MLB dot com.

With the Royals in town this week, Joseph Hoyt writes that the Rangers will get their first big league look at local product Bobby Witt Jr.

And, not one but two Rangers farmhands made MLB Pipeline’s Prospect Team of the Week with Sam Huff and Ezequiel Duran honored from their respective positions.

Have a nice day!