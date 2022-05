Texas Rangers lineup for May 10, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Brad Keller for the Royals.

After a waterlogged and low scoring series in New York, the Rangers return home to face the hated Kansas City Royals.

The lineup:

Miller — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Lowe — 1B

Solak — DH

White — LF

7:05 pm Central start time