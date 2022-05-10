 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 28 Game Day Thread - Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Business as usual

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: AUG 14 Cardinals at Royals Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Royals @ Texas Rangers

Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 7:05 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Brad Keller vs. LHP Martin Perez

Today's Lineups

ROYALS RANGERS
Bobby Witt - 3B Brad Miller - 3B
Andrew Benintendi - LF Marcus Semien - 2B
Salvador Perez - C Corey Seager - SS
Hunter Dozier - 1B Jonah Heim - C
Emmanuel Rivera - DH Adolis Garcia - CF
MJ Melendez - RF Kole Calhoun - RF
Michael Taylor - CF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Whit Merrifield - 2B Nick Solak - DH
Nicky Lopez - SS Eli White - LF
Brad Keller - RHP Martin Perez - LHP

Go Rangers!

