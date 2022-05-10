Garver to the i.l., Huff recalled

The Texas Rangers have placed catcher Mitch Garver on the injured list with a flexor strain, it was announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled Sam Huff from AAA Round Rock.

Garver, acquired from the Minnesota Twins this offseason for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ronny Henriquez, has gotten off to a slow start offensively, although that’s been balanced out by the white hot start to the season Jonah Heim has had. There’s no indication as of yet as to how long Garver will be out, though a flexor strain could result in significant time missed.

Sam Huff is now up to backup Jonah Heim behind the plate. If Garver is going to miss significant time, I would tend to think the Rangers might look to add a backup catcher from outside the organization, in order to allow Huff the opportunity to get some more development time and play more often at AAA.