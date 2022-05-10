12-16 - Seager powers Rangers to 6-4 win over Royals

The Texas Rangers scored six times while the Kansas City Royals scored four times.

By the lofty Martin Perez-in-2022 standards, tonight’s outing was a pedestrian start where he allowed one earned run — though three unearned runs, two of which were inherited runs scoring go on his ledger after a sloppy 7th inning from the Texas defense — on five hits with zero walks and six Ks. Ho hum. He didn’t even almost throw a perfect game.

The game did however continue a string of outings for Perez where he’s now allowed just two earned runs in his last 26 1⁄ 3 innings spanning four starts. For his effort, after the Rangers finally supported him with some runs, Perez collected his first win of the season.

Player of the Game: After being held scoreless and nearly hitless in New York yesterday, $325 million dollar man Corey Seager didn’t wait long to get the Rangers on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st.

Leading off the 3rd inning, Seager smacked his second of the game.

The two solo dongs gave Seager six for the season.

Up Next: It’s anyone’s guess as the Rangers and Royals are back at it again tomorrow with a yet to be determined hurler making the start for Texas against a pitcher to be named for KC.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.