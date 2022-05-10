Cauley, Moller to Down East, Dotson to Hickory

Infielder Cameron Cauley and catcher Ian Moller have been added to the roster of the Down East Wood Ducks, it was announced today. In addition, reliever Destin Dotson has been promoted from low-A Down East to high-A Hickory.

Cauley and Moller were the Rangers’ third and fourth round draft picks in the 2021. Each was selected out of high school and spent the 2021 season with the AZL Rangers. After having spent some time in extended spring, the pair will now be getting their first exposure to full season ball.

Dotson, a 22 year old 6’7” righthander, has a 4.61 ERA in 13.1 IP over 8 games for Down East this year, though he had not allowed a run in his first six outings before allowing seven runs his last two times out. Dotson has struck out 25 of the 58 batters he has faced this season, against six walks.