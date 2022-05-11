Minor league update for 5/10/22

Down East won in exciting come-from-behind and walkoff fashion, with Daniel Mateo scoring on a walkoff Cam Cauley grounder that went as an E6.

Gavin Collyer went 4.1 IP for the Ducks, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks, striking out five. Damian Mendoza allowed a hit and a walk in 1.2 IP, striking out one. Michael Brewer struck out four in 1.2 scoreless innings. It wouldn’t surprise me if he joined the newly promoted Destin Dotson in Hickory before too terribly long.

Marcus Smith was three for four and was a home run shy of a cycle. Alejandro Osuna had a hit. Maximo Acosta had a hit, two walks and a stolen base.

T.K. Roby started for Hickory. He allowed four runs in 5 IP, striking out six, walking three and giving up six hits. Marc Church struck out the side on 14 pitches in a scoreless inning of work.

Evan Carter had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Luisangel Acuna had a double. Trevor Hauver and Chris Seise each had singles.

Zak Kent was Frisco’s starter. He walked four and struck out four in four innings of work, allowing two runs and giving up a hit while also hitting a batter. The eight run fifth inning for Tulsa featured seven straight walks to start the inning.

Ezequiel Duran was three for five and was a homer short of the cycle. Blaine Crim was two for four with a homer. Dustin Harris had a double and a walk. Justin Foscue doubled. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Spencer Howard started for Round Rock and allowed a run on three hits in 3.2 IP, striking out six. Spencer Patton, currently on a rehab assignment, struck out two in an inning of work. Josh Sborz and Nick Snyder each threw a scoreless inning and each struck out two.

Josh Smith had a single, a triple and two walks. Willie Calhoun had a pair of hits. Davis Wendzel and Steele Walker each had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Sherten Apostel had a hit. Bubba Thompson had a double.

