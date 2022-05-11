Minor league update for 5/11/22

For Down East, Emiliano Teodo went four innings, striking out four hitters, walking three and allowing two runs. Nick Lockhart struck out all three batters he faced. Bradford Webb allowed two runs in two innings, striking out three and walking two.

Alejandro Osuna and Daniel Mateo each had hits. Yosy Galan had a walk.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco struck out five and walked three in four innings, allowing one run on a solo home run. Destin Dotson struck out two in an inning of work in his high-A debut.

Luisangel Acuna had a single, a double and a homer. Aaron Zavala had two hits and a walk. Evan Carter had a single.

Hickory box score

Avery Weems started for Frisco, and allowed three runs in 4.2 IP, striking out seven, walking no one and allowing six hits. Kyle Gowdy gave up four runs in 3 IP, allowing three homers and striking out one. Chase Lee retired the only batter he faced.

Jonathan Ornelas homered. The only other Frisco hit was an Ezequiel Duran single. Dustin Harris drew three walks.

Frisco box score

Jake Latz started for Round Rock and allowed six runs on 2.2 IP, walking three, striking out four and allowing two home runs. Nick Snyder retired the one batter he faced.

The game is currently in the sixth. I will update with more on Round Rock once the game is completed.

Round Rock box score