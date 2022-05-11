Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jamey Newberg continues his prospect countdown with numbers 36 though 19.

Mitch Garver has a sprained flexor tendon that has landed him on the IL and may restrict him to DH even after he returns.

Sam Huff has been called up to back up Jonah Heim while Garver figures out what’s going on with his tendon.

Corey Seager went deep twice and Martin Perez turned in a solid start in last night’s win.

Seager definitely seems comfortable hitting in the cozy confines of his home ballpark.

And that’s about all I’ve got this morning.