Texas Rangers lineup for May 11, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Matt Bush for the Rangers and Gabe Speier for the Royals.

The Rangers appear to be going with a bullpen game today in their effort to win game two of the three game series against the Kansas City Royals, as Matt Bush will be on the mound. Kolby Allard has been called up to potentially provide some length today as well.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Ibanez — DH

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Solak — LF

Lowe — 1B

White — CF

Huff — C

Culberson — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time