Reks down, Allard up

The Texas Rangers have recalled pitcher Kolby Allard from AAA Round Rock. To make room on the active roster for Allard, the Rangers have optioned outfielder Zach Reks to AAA Round Rock.

Texas is going with a bullpen game today, it appears, which is probably why the Rangers wanted Allard back up, since he gives them an actual long man in the bullpen who can give them multiple innings. Matt Bush will be starting and it wouldn’t be surprising for Allard to pitch a couple of innings today, and then be sent back down, with, say, Spencer Patton activated from the injured list to take his place.

As for Reks, he was the fourth man on the bench, and with the Rangers now dropping down to a three man bench, he’s the odd man out. He will head to Round Rock and play in the outfield with Leody Taveras and Willie Calhoun and Steele Walker.