12-17 - Battle of the bullpens goes to KC, Rangers downed 8-2

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Kansas City Royals scored eight runs.

Baseball in 2022 means games like tonight where teams just throw their bullpens at each other and see what happens. For the Rangers, it was because they played three games in 24 hours over the weekend in New York, including a doubleheader. For the Royals, I will assume it’s because they’re the Royals and no one knows or cares about why they do things.

Six Rangers pitchers combined to give up eight runs and six Royals pitchers combined to quiet the Texas offense.

With the loss, the Rangers missed out on their shot at another winning streak but they can still take the series with a win tomorrow.

Player of the Game: Corey Seager hit a home run again.

Up Next: The rubber match between the Rangers and Royals will take place tomorrow evening with LHP Taylor Hearn set to make the start for Texas against RHP Jon Heasley for Kansas City.

Thursday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.