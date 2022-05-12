Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter discusses Ian Kinsler’s impending induction into the Ranger Hall of Fame and the current Ranger infielders’ recent defensive lapses.

Those defensive lapses include four errors in last night’s loss, which is the most they’ve committed in a game since last September.

Chris Woodward described it as sloppy baseball and unacceptable at the big league level.

Maybe the new mental skills department can get it all straightened out.

Spencer Patton and Zach Reks have both been optioned and Kolby Allard has been recalled to the big boy team.

Levi Weaver and Chris Woodward would love for the Rangers to start bunting for hits more often, whether it’s bunting against the shift or bunting because you’re Eli White and super fast.