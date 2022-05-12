Texas Rangers lineup for May 12, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Jonathan Heasley for the Royals.

The Rangers look to rebound from yesterday’s mess of a loss and take the series against the Royals this evening. Marcus Semien is getting a day off, which isn’t all that surprising, given his slow start, while Jonah Heim is back behind the plate.

The lineup:

Miller — 3B

Heim — C

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Solak — DH

Lowe — 1B

White — LF

Ibanez — 2B

7:05 p.m. Central start time