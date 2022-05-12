Texas Rangers lineup for May 12, 2022 against the Kansas City Royals: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Jonathan Heasley for the Royals.
The Rangers look to rebound from yesterday’s mess of a loss and take the series against the Royals this evening. Marcus Semien is getting a day off, which isn’t all that surprising, given his slow start, while Jonah Heim is back behind the plate.
The lineup:
Miller — 3B
Heim — C
Seager — SS
Garcia — CF
Calhoun — RF
Solak — DH
Lowe — 1B
White — LF
Ibanez — 2B
7:05 p.m. Central start time
