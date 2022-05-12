Sborz up, Allard down

The Texas Rangers have optioned pitcher Kolby Allard to AAA Round Rock, it was announced today. To take his place on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled pitcher Josh Sborz.

In addition, in a procedural move, Spencer Patton, who was on a rehab assignment with AAA Round Rock, was officially activated from the major league injured list yesterday and optioned to Round Rock. Patton remains on the Express active roster, and is just now officially on an optional assignment to the minors rather than being on the major league injured list.

Not much to say about Sborz replacing Allard. Allard was brought up yesterday to provide some length out of the bullpen in what was a bullpen game, and he did his job, going three innings. Now the Rangers get an extra short relief arm in the pen in Sborz, while Allard goes back to Round Rock until the Rangers need a spot starter or long reliever again.