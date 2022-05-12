13-17 - Rangers wrangle 3-1 series-claiming victory over Royals

The Texas Rangers scored thrice while the Kansas City Royals managed one run.

The 3-1 score belies an assumption that perhaps we were witness to a pitchers’ duel in this one but the seven combined walks (and ten total) by the starting pitchers would beg to differ.

As far as the plate proceedings go, a two-out dying quail RBI off the bat of Kole Calhoun in the 1st inning represented the entire offensive contributions from both teams through the game’s first six plus innings. Brad Miller eventually clanged a solo home run off the foul pole for the game’s first of two extra base hits.

Eventually the Royals got on the board with three consecutive singles in the 8th after having just one hit all night beforehand, but Texas’ relief quartet of Brock Burke, John King, Matt Bush, and Joe Barlow followed up starter Taylor Hearn’s one-hit effort nicely over the game’s final four innings.

And with that, this one goes in the win column for the Rangers as they secured the series over KC.

Player of the Game: Hearn hadn’t enjoyed the easiest time as a starter thus far this season, but tonight he tossed five innings of one-hit ball without allowing a run to pick up the victory.

Hearn did walk three which made for jams to wiggle out of but he was assisted by his five strikeouts.

Up Next: The Rangers welcome the Red Sox to Arlington for a series with Texas not yet able to list the starter that will be mirrored by RHP Nick Pivetta for Boston.

Friday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.