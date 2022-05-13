Minor league update for 5/12/22

Jose Corniell started for Down East, and gave up six runs in three innings of work, striking out eight, walking one and allowing seven hits. Teodoro Ortega struck out two in a scoreless inning. Robbie Ahlstrom allowed two runs in four innings of work. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed three runs on three hits in 0.2 IP, striking out two.

Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base. Maximo Acosta had two hits and a walk. Yosy Galan had a hit.

Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits and a walk. Aaron Zavala and Angel Aponte had a hit and a walk. Chris Seise had a hit.

Justin Slaten started for Frisco but retired only one batter before being lifted, igving up five runs on five hits and two walks. Justin Foscue had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Blaine Crim was two for four with a homer. Ezequiel Duran had a hit. David Garcia had a double.

Round Rock lost 19-0, so let’s not talk about it.

