Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers beat the Royals yesterday in the rubber match of the teams’ three-game series.

The DMN’s Joe Hoyt writes that the win was a palate-cleanser after Wednesday night’s slopfest.

Kennedi Landry has quotes from the win after another Brad Miller home run.

Levi Weaver says with the way the Rangers’ offense has gone this year, it’s a good thing they have powerhouse Jonah Heim hitting like he has been.

Marcus Semien got the day off yesterday, and Joe Hoyt has quotes from both Semien and Chris Woodward on if the slumping Semien is ‘pressing.’

Elsewhere, Rangers’ relief arm Joe Barlow has a buttload of siblings.

MLB Pipeline lists the pitcher with the best fastball for each MLB franchise.

And MLB dot com’s most recent mock draft has the Rangers taking the son of a former major leaguer with their third overall pick.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a series against Boston tonight at 7:05. Have a nice Friday!