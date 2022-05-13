Texas Rangers lineup for May 13, 2022 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Nick Pivetta for Boston.

Texas kicks off a weekend series against Boston tonight, and will see if they can win their second consecutive series, after taking two of three against the Royals. Vegas doesn’t seem to be confident in Texas, though...despite Boston being on the road and having a worse record than the Rangers, the Sox are currently the favorites at -120.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Solak — DH

Ibanez — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time