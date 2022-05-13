13-18 - Rangers blasted by Boston 7-1 in opener

The Texas Rangers scored once on a wild pitch but the Boston Red Sox scored seven times.

Tonight’s game was probably really enjoyable if you’re a Red Sox fan. If you’re a Rangers fan, not so much.

Player of the Game: Nathaniel Lowe had his first hit in 728 years.

Up Next: The Rangers and Red Sox are back at it tomorrow evening with RHP Glenn Otto set to make the start for Texas against a to be named hurler for Boston.

Saturday’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 6:05 pm CDT.