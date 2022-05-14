Texas Rangers lineup for May 14, 2022, against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Rich Hill for Boston.

Well, yesterday’s game was terrible. But we can have some positive feelings about today’s game, right? With Eli White leading off and Jonah Heim in the cleanup spot — the Rangers’ two best hitters this year in key spots in the order?

The lineup:

White — CF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — DH

Solak — LF

Ibanez — 1B

Calhoun — RF

Huff — C

Culberson — 3B

6:05 p.m. Central start time