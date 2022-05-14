 clock menu more-arrow no yes

13-19 - Otto awful as Rangers overpowered by Red Sox 11-3

The Rangers have been outscored 18-4 so far in this series

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Boston Red Sox scored eleven runs.

Well, make that an emphatic 13-20 for the Red Sox.

Player of the Game: Eli White stole a couple of bases.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to salvage their dignity tomorrow afternoon with LHP Martin Perez the next man up for Texas with Boston once again failing to list a starter.

Sunday’s finale first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 1:35 pm CDT.

