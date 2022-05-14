Minor league update for 5/14/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and threw four scoreless innings, allowing a walk and two hits while striking out three. Larson Kindreich threw 4.2 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks, striking out six.

Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk. Cam Cauley had a walk. Yenci Pena homered.

Down East box score

Hickory had Owen White get the start, and White went five innings, allowing two runs, striking out seven and walking two. Destin Dotson struck out three while allowing a hit in an inning of work.

Aaron Zavala had a pair of homers. Evan Carter, Thomas Saggese and Keyber Rodriguez each had a single and a double. Luisangel Acuna had two hits, a walk and three stolen bases. Angel Aponte had a single and two walks.

Hickory box score

It was one of those days for Jack Leiter. 1.2 IP, six runs on seven hits, a walk and an HBP, with one K. Chase Lee struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Jonathan Ornelas had three of the four Frisco hits, with Kellen Strahm picking up the other one in the ninth. David Garcia drew threw walks.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Daniel Robert threw a scoreless inning. Nick Snyder allowed an unearned run in an inning of work, which keeps his AAA ERA at 0. Bubba Thompson, Leody Taveras, Steele Walker, and Davis Wendzel each had singles.

Round Rock box score