Texas Rangers lineup for May 15, 2022 against the Boston Red Sox: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Austin Davis for the BoSox.

This afternoon is the series finale between the Rangers and the Red Sox, and Texas will try to avoid the sweep after being thoroughly thumped in the first two games of the series.

The lineup:

White — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Heim — C

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

Miller — DH

1:35 p.m. Central start time