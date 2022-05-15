Minor league update for 5/15/22

Down East won via a blowout against Lynchburg. Winston Santos struck out eight against one walk and five hits in five shutout innings. 2020 fourth rounder Dylan MacLean made his 2022 debut (and his full season debut), reitring all three batters he faced in an inning of work. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out three and walked one in a scoreless inning. Nick Lockhart struck out two but allowed a pair of runs in an inning of work.

Tucker Mitchell went 2 for 4 with a homer. Daniel Mateo doubled. Alejandro Osuna had three hits, a walk and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had two hits and a stolen base. Ian Moller had two hits and two walks. Junior Paniagua had a pair of hits.

Mason Englert struck out eight in 5.1 IP, allowing two runs on seven hits. Marc Church threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Thomas Saggese and Keyber Rodriguez each had a pair of hits.

Cole Ragans started for Frisco. He allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings, with two homers allowed two walks, a HBP, and five Ks. Lucas Jacobsen struck out the side in his inning of work. Fernery Ozuna had a scoreless inning.

Frisco scored 18 runs so there was a lot of offense. Ezequiel Duran had two homers, two doubles, a walk and a sac fly. Trey Hair, an org depth guy signed out of Indy Ball last summer when the Rangers needed a body in A ball, had a three homer day, which is cool. Jonathan Ornelas went two for six with a homer. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock scored three in the ninth for a walkoff 14-13 win, with the winning run coming on a bases loaded single by Josh Smith with one out in the ninth.

Spencer Howard struck out seven in 2.2 IP, which is good. He also walked three while allowing five hits and five runs. Jason Bahr struck out three, walked two and gave up three hits and a run in 1.1 IP. Hever Bueno gave up four runs in two innings. Yerry Rodriguez gave up three runs in an inning. Spencer Patton threw a scoreless inning.

Bubba Thompson had two hits and a stolen base. Josh Smith had a walk and a single. Willie Calhoun had a pair of hits. Leody Taveras doubled.

