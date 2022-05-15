14-19 - Rangers power through for 7-1 win to stave off Boston sweep

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Boston Red Sox managed one run.

As is standard for the Rangers in the Shed era, the team was staring down a potential no-hitter as they were held without a hit through the game’s first four innings while the Red Sox were rocking another modern day staple of a bullpen day on the mound.

Down 1-0, the first hit of the contest for Texas tied the game as Kole Calhoun went deep to lead off the bottom of the 5th. An inning later, the $500 million dollar middle infield combo of Marcus Semien and Corey Seager doubled and walked ahead of the middle of the order.

Eventually, the rally came down to a two-on, two-out situation for Adolis Garcia and he came up clutch with a game-altering home run.

Texas grabbed an insurance run via Calhoun one batter later and Garcia himself added his second dinger of the day with a two-run oppo shot in the 8th.

As for today’s starter Martin Perez, he provided six innings of one-run ball with a season-high seven Ks as he remained on a career-best heater. Perez has allowed just three earned runs in the last month which spans 32 1⁄ 3 innings and five starts.

Perez’s effort today gives him his second win of the season as the Rangers were able to come away with a win to prevent a Boston sweep.

Player of the Game: It was a two multi-run dong afternoon for El Bombi with the tie-obliterating big blow in the 6th proving to be the game’s pivotal moment.

Up Next: The Rangers will host the Angels for a three-game weekday series to close out the homestand with RHP Jon Gray set to make the start for Texas in the opener against RHP Noah Syndergaard for Anaheim.

Monday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.