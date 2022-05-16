Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Adolis Garcia promised Martin Perez that he’d get him a win and then delivered with a two-home run afternoon for the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

At the DMN, Jeff Miller writes that the Rangers were able to break out of their hitting funk as they salvaged a win over Boston.

Jeff Wilson writes that Marcus Semien’s struggles this season appears to be all too familiar for players around the league in 2022.

Landry writes that Dennis Santana has embraced his role of being the reliever called upon to clean up untidy innings.

Joseph Hoyt notes that with Jon Gray making the start on Monday, the rotation for the Rangers appears to be set for now.

And, MLB Pipeline’s Tyler Maun writes about prospect Ezequiel Duran’s red hot month of May for the Frisco RoughRiders.

Have a nice day!