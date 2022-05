Texas Rangers lineup for May 16, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Noah Syndergaard for the Angels.

Texas is back on the field at the Shed tonight, and Jon Gray is back on the mound, wearing a brace for his balky knee.

The lineup:

White — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Huff — DH

Miller — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time