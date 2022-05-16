15-19 - Frenetic 1st gives way to 7-4 Rangers win over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored six first inning runs while the Anaheim Angels scored three (and both teams added a run later on).

A few batters into the top of the 1st and Jon Gray was sweating through his first action after returning from what seems like his 800th nagging injury to begin his tenure in Texas. The Trout and friends murderer’s row for the Angels had Gray on the ropes as they brought in three runs before Gray buckled down and got out of the inning.

Nevertheless, three runs is sometimes a tough ask for the Rangers at The Shed so things looked a little dire just moments into the game.

However, facing Texas native Noah Syndergaard, the Rangers decided to grab a juicy round number for themselves and before the first inning concluded, Texas had batted around, knocked Thor out of the game, and scored six runs.

The game settled down after that with each team managing only one more run apiece the rest of the way and Gray was able to get through 5 2⁄ 3 innings to pick up his first win with Texas.

Player of the Game: The only run that the Rangers didn’t score in the first inning came off the bat of Jonah Heim as his solo home run gave him his fourth dinger of the year.

Up Next: The Rangers and Angels will go at it again tomorrow evening with LHP Taylor Hearn next up for Texas against LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.