Texas Rangers lineup for May 17, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.

The Texas Rangers will attempt today to extend their winning streak, and to break Reid Detmers streak of consecutive no hitters, which currently stands at one. Detmers will be trying to tie the major league record for most consecutive no hitters.

The lineup:

White — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Solak — DH

Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 1B

Huff — C

Culberson — 3B

7:05 p.m. Central start time