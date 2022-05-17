16-19 - Rangers pour it on late for 10-5 comeback win over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored a whopping ten runs while the Anaheim Angels produced a paltry five runs.

Rob Manfred must have shipped over a box of the good ol’ balls to Arlington because the Rangers and Angles combined to hit a practically unheard-of-in-2022 five dingers in tonight’s game.

In the early going, both teams had a solo shot and a two-run dong which squared the score at three apiece all the way until the top of the 7th when Mike Trout did his Mike Trout thing with a homer that gave the Angels a one-run lead.

That lead held until the bottom of the 8th the Rangers dink and dunked their way to a seven-run outburst that turned a tightly-contested home run derby into a 10-4 laugher.

The highlight of the inning came when Eli White — fresh off four Ks early in the game — cleared the bases with a single and three-bag error for a little league home run that capped off the inning.

The wild win secures the series for the Rangers before the finale and brings them back to within three games of .500 for the first time since they were 1-4 back on April 12.

Player of the Game: The Rangers’ two-run bomb came off the bat of Kole Calhoun as his dinger in the bottom of the 4th momentarily evened the score against his old team.

Calhoun added a single, a walk, and a run scored to his dinger and two RBIs as he continued his May turnaround.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for the sweep with RHP Dane Dunning drawing the straw for the finale against RHP Shohei Ohtani for Anaheim.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.