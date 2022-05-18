Minor league update for 5/17/22

Gavin Collyer started for Down East. Collyer went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks, striking out five. Damian Mendoza threw two shutout innings of relief, striking out three against two walks.

Marcus Smith was three for five with a homer. Alejandro Osuna had a single, a double and a stolen base. Cam Cauley had a single and a walk. Junior Paniagua doubled.

T.K. Roby allowed five runs in five innings of work, striking out three and walking two. Michael Brewer gave up a pair of home runs in 1.1 IP in his high-A debut.

Evan Carter was two for five with a homer. Trevor Hauver was two for four with a homer. Cody Freeman was two for four with a walk and a double. Aaron Zavala doubled. Thomas Saggese drew a pair of walks.

Zak Kent started for Frisco and had an adventurous day, with six walks and seven Ks in 4.2 IP, with one run allowed on four hits, including a home run. Chase Lee struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings.

Mitch Garver was 0 for 2 with a pair of walks in his first rehab game. He was lifted late for a pinch hitter by design, not because of any injury issue. Ezequiel Duran had a homer and two walks. Dustin Harris had a homer. Jonathan Ornelas had a walk and two hits. David Garcia had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim had a hit.

For Round Rock, A.J. Alexy started, giving up two runs on a pair of solo home runs, with five Ks and a walk. Nick Snyder struck out the one batter he faced. Jake Latz threw two shutout innings.

Josh Smith had a pair of hits. Steele Walker had a hit and a walk. Bubba Thompson had a hit and a stolen base. And if you’re on the Matt Carpenter bandwagon, Carpenter doubled and homered, pushing his OPS on the year to 992.

