Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jamey Newberg finishes off his prospect ranking series with numbers 1 though 18, noting that the big change in the last three years is how close the top prospects are to the majors.

Jeff Wilson’s Wednesday newsletter discusses how the Rangers put together a big inning last night without anyone going yard.

Although Eli White did manage an inside the park homer, so maybe that should count.

Kennedi Landry calls it a “little league home run,” and says that Chris Woodward says the at bat was even more remarkable for coming after Eli White started the night 0-4.

Evan Grant wonders if Nick Solak’s time on the roster might be drawing to a close.