Texas Rangers lineup for May 18, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani for the Angels.

Texas is going for the sweep today against the hated Halos of Orange County, in what will be the final game of their homestand.

The lineup:

Miller — DH

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

White — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time