Texas Rangers lineup for May 19, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Framber Valdez for the Astros.

We’re just goofin’, Silver Boot goofin’. Yep, its Silver Boot time again, with the Rangers set to play four games at the Juice Box against the hated Houston nine. Mitch Garver is back in the lineup and at DH today, and Nick Solak is not in the lineup, despite Valdez being a lefty, because he’s been optioned.

The lineup:

White — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Ibanez — 1B

Culberson — 3B

7:10 p.m. Central start time.