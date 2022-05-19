Minor league update for 5/19/22

Robby Ahlstrom started for Down East, striking out five and walking two in four innings, allowing two runs. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa threw a scoreless inning. Jose Corniell walked three and allowed two hits while allowing four runs and not retiring anyone. Nick Lockhart allowed three runs in an inning of work.

Cam Cauley and Alejandro Osuna each singled.

Aaron Zavala had three singles for Hickory. Evan Carter had a single and a double. Thomas Saggese had a homer and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a walk and a pair of hits. Keyber Rodriguez homered.

It was a rough outing for Frisco starter Cody Bradford, who gave up a pair of home runs and walked four in allowing six runs in four innings of work.

David Garcia had two homers and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits. Ezequiel Duran and Justin Foscue each walked. Dustin Harris had a homer and a single. Blaine Crim homered.

Cole Winn started for Round Rock. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks in five innings, striking out four. Willie Calhoun had a pair of hits. Nick Solak had a hit and a walk. Leody Taveras had a walk.

