17-20 - Winning streak comes to a halt with 5-1 loss to Astros in opener

The Texas Rangers scored one run but the Houston Astros scored five runs.

Well, at least it was close for a while there.

Texas’ run came in the first inning but Houston scored a pair in the bottom half and that was the totality of this game until the Astros scored a whole bunch of insurance runs in the 8th inning to put the game out of reach.

This was the Rangers’ second attempt at a season-high five-game winning streak but the football was snatched away once again.

Player of the Game: There wasn’t much action in this one for Texas but it’s worth noting that Glenn Otto didn’t get overwhelmed after allowing the two first inning runs and actually settled in to give the Rangers six innings and give the offense the chance to turn the game around.

Unfortunately, Texas went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven baserunners so Otto was saddled with the loss.

Up Next: The Rangers and Astros are back at it again tomorrow night on Apple TV+ with Texas LHP Martin Perez set to duel RHP Cristian Javier for Houston.

Friday night’s first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CDT.