Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Texas Rangers beating the Braves yesterday to claim the interleague series.

Evan Grant writes about the Rangers optioning Willie Calhoun after the game and why he suspects they did so.

Levi Weaver has direct quotes from Calhoun on the decision which can be summed up thusly:

With Ron Washington in town over the weekend to show off his championship ring and celebrate his birthday, Landry writes about Wash’s bond with Marcus Semien.

Levi’s Weaver Wire covers the humanity of Nolan Ryan, Semien’s early slump, and many other items.

Rangers PBPer Dave Raymond was the latest podcast guest with Jeff Wilson and gang at Rangers Today.

And, Todd Jorgenson writes about the new Ryan documentary which was screened last night but I remember when it was called Feel The Heat and came on a worn VHS at every garage sale in Texas.

Have a nice day!