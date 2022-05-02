New York Mets designate Robinson Cano for assignment

With today’s deadline for getting active rosters down to 26 from 28, teams are having to make roster moves today. One of the most significant is that the New York Mets have designated infielder Robinson Cano for assignment.

Cano, 39, missed all of the 2021 season due to a suspension for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs for a second time. Cano is in the ninth year of a ten year, $204 million contract that he signed originally with the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners sent him to the New York Mets in an unfortunate deal that had Edwin Diaz also going to the Mets, and a package of players, most significantly Jarred Kelenic, going to the M’s.

Cano has a 501 OPS in 12 games in 2022. The Mets will most likely have to waive him, although he could theoretically be dealt to a team that is willing to take him for the league minimum (with the Mets paying the rest of his contract) and see if there’s anything left.

With 69.1 career bWAR, Cano has had a Hall of Fame caliber career, but two PED suspensions make it unlikely he’ll be elected.