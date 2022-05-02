2022 Texas Rangers Weekly Recap Vol. 3

2022 Texas Rangers Record: 8-14

Rangers Series Record: 2-5

The Rangers did not fair well in the first series of the week against the Houston Astros. Taking the first game of the series, Texas then went into a four-game slide, dropping the final three games of the Houston series and the first of the series against the reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Althought they had a losing week, the Rangers had a few really strong pitcher outings. Notably, Martín Pérez was perfect through six innings in the final game against the Astros. The perfect game was broken up on the 7th innings though when the Astros got two hits and a run. He struck out four in the game. Pérez now has a 3.00 ERA on the season.

Friday’s game became a bullpen game and was not an example of stellar pitching, however Saturday evening’s game was.

The Rangers won the weekend series against the Atlanta Braves in large part due to Dane Dunning’s outing. Going 7.2 innings, Dunning struck out seven and gave up just one run on four hits. Notably, Sam Huff caught that game after being called up when Jonah Heim when on paternity leave.

Texas went on to win Sunday’s game as well, Taylor Hearn went five innings and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks, both runs came in the top of the third inning.

After Sunday’s game the Rangers made a few roster moves before the deadline to get the team down to 26 men came up. They sent both Sam Huff and Willie Calhoun down to Round Rock. And Willie was none too pleased about the move. I has high hopes this would be the season for Calhoun, he’s had a lot of bad luck injuries but early this season he’s had a lot of bad luck hitting too. Texas sent him down in favor of keeping Zach Reks up.