Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lost the first of four in Houston last night.

Kennedi Landry finds the silver lining in a pretty solid start from Glenn Otto.

Kevin Sherrington writes about the activation of Mitch Garver and the subsequent demotion of Nick Solak.

The Rangers also released Matt Carpenter yesterday.

Sherrington also writes about the return of the so-called ‘Dead Ball Era’ with some Mitch Garver hot sports opinions on what’s going on with the ball in today’s game.

Jack Leiter was on The Ticket yesterday where he gave some pretty inoffensive answers about old school vs. new school and robot umps.

And Keith Law has his first mock draft with the Rangers selecting Jackson Holliday with their third overall pick.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the Astros again tonight at 7:10 with Martin Perez on the mound for Texas. Go ‘Teen.