Texas Rangers lineup for May 20, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Cristian Javier for the Astros.

Texas and Houston square off in game two of this exciting series between the Texas rivals. Right? I guess.

The lineup:

Miller — 3B

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

White — LF

7:10 p.m. Central start time