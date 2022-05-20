Rangers option Sborz, recall Snyder

The Texas Rangers have recalled Nick Snyder, it was announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, Josh Sborz was optioned to AAA Round Rock.

Sborz was brought up just over a week ago and has appeared in four games in the last seven days, most recently last night against the Astros, when he threw 35 pitches. This move would appear to be primarily to rotate out a reliever who likely isn’t available tonight for someone who is. With Joe Barlow dealing with a finger issue, and possibly not available, the Rangers now have another righthanded late game option available in Snyder.

Snyder was up briefly earlier this year for Texas, appearing in two games and allowing two runs. He has allowed one (unearned) run in ten outings for Round Rock this year, and last pitched on May 17.