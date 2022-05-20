18-20 - Behind Perez wizardry, Rangers even series with Astros with 3-0 win

The Texas Rangers scored thrice while the Houston Astros scored zero times.

Apple TV+ exclusivity robbed me of witnessing this one. Thanks a lot, Steve Jobs!

Martin Perez’s line reads 9 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 Ks on 108 pitches. Marteen dang near threw a Maddux! Instead, he’ll have to settle for a complete game shutout against the AL West leaders.

Three of Houston’s scant few baserunners were erased via a trio of double plays and another on an Eli White outfield assist. The Martin Perez glow up in 2022 continues unabated and in the moments where the game could have gotten dicey, Perez and the Rangers came up large.

Player of the Game: Ted Lasso, for all I know.

Up Next: The Rangers will be looking to take a lead in this series with RHP Jon Gray making the start for Texas against RHP Justin Verlander for Houston.

Saturday evening’s first pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 7:10 pm CDT.