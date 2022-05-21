Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers beat the Astros last night thanks to a complete game shutout by Martin Perez.

Kennedi Landry writes about Perez’s great start, with quotes from Chris Woodward, who stuck with Perez late in the game last night and was rewarded for his faith.

Levi Weaver breaks down how Perez is putting together such a strong 2022 campaign so far.

Kevin Sherrington says that Perez is starting to look like the pitcher the Rangers once envisioned he’d be long ago.

Elsewhere, the DMN has more on Jack Leiter, this time discussing MLB The Show and how he’s currently living with five other Ranger prospect teammates.

And MLB Pipeline lists each team’s most mashiest prospect.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Astros square off again tonight at 6:10 with Jon Gray on the mound for the Rangers.

Have a good weekend!