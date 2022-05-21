Minor league update for 5/20/22

Josh Stephan started for Down East and had a very nice outing, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings, striking out eight. Yosy Galan had a homer and a walk. Junior Paniagua had a pair of doubles. Daniel Mateo had two hits and two walks. Maximo Acosta had a hit.

Destin Dotson went 2.1 IP for Hickory, allowing a run, walking four and striking out three. Marc Church struck out a batter in 0.2 IP.

Trevor Hauver was three for four with a walk and a homer. Cody Freeman homered. Angel Aponte was three for three with a walk and a homer. Aaron Zavala was two for four with a walk and a double. Chris Seise had a pair of hits.

Jack Leiter was pitching very well for three innings, and then the wheels came off in the fourth. Leiter was pulled with two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth, having allowed four runs to score in the inning already, and then Ty Thomas gave up a grand slam. The final line for Leiter was seven runs in 3.2 IP, six hits, one walk and six Ks. Chase Lee and Lucas Jacobsen each had a scoreless inning and each fanned two.

Jonathan Ornelas was three for five with a double. Blaine Crim was two for five with a double. Justin Foscue had a walk and two hits.

Spencer Howard started for Round Rock. He allowed three runs in four innings, striking out three and walking one. Jason bahr threw three shutout innings. Albert Abreu, continuing his rehab assignment, threw a scoreless inning. Hever Bueno struck out two in an inning of work.

